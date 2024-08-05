BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.05.

BV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital upgraded BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BrightView from $10.00 to $11.30 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get BrightView alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BV

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightView

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BV. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in BrightView by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 336,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 41,127 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BrightView by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in BrightView in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Price Performance

BrightView stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. BrightView has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $738.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.94 million. BrightView had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightView will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.