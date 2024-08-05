Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) PT at C$30.18

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABX shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

In other news, Director Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total value of C$828,000.00. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABX opened at C$24.82 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$18.65 and a twelve month high of C$26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.56. The company has a market cap of C$43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

