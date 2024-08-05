Brokerages Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT at C$112.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$110.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 7.2 %

Insider Activity at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$82.38 on Monday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$39.87 and a 52-week high of C$100.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42. In other news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total transaction of C$687,377.58. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.