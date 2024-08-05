Brokerages Set Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Target Price at $8.50

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LTRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.
Lantronix stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $142.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 2.13.
Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.
