Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Announces Earnings Results

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.41), Zacks reports. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 3.2 %
Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 406,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $28.81.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -308.70%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Brookfield Renewable Partners
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.
