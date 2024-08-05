BWS Financial Lowers Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Price Target to $12.00

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BWS Financial from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 87.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Shares of ECVT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 785,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,547. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $750.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecovyst

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ecovyst by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 585,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 161,318 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,824,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 266,615 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

