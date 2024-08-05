C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHRW. StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,520. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 142.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 877,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

