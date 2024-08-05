C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $106.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.15. The stock had a trading volume of 830,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $105.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

