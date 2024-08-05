Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Trading Up 1.2%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.25 and last traded at $39.25. Approximately 784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 10,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CALT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.74). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 160.87% and a negative net margin of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

