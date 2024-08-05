Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Receives $23.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.79.

GOEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOEV opened at $1.80 on Monday. Canoo has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $123.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canoo will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,508.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,771.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,483.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 181,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,508.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares in the company, valued at $422,771.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 729,236 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Canoo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Canoo during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

