CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Raised to $32.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CareDx
CareDx Trading Down 3.0 %
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. CareDx had a negative net margin of 53.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The business had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,021.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $142,000.
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CareDx
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Why SharkNinja Stock Is Set to Soar Despite Economic Slowdown
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Top Lithium Producer’s Stock Down 40%: What Investors Should Know
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why Marathon Petroleum is Committed to a $5 Billion Stock Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.