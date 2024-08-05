Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $193.79 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 99.89 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.48 and its 200-day moving average is $180.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $450,222.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,463. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.