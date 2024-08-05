Certara (CERT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Certara has set its FY24 guidance at $0.41-0.46 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.48 million. On average, analysts expect Certara to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Certara Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Certara has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.13, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

About Certara

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Articles

