CGI Group (TSE:GIB) Raised to Strong-Buy at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, UBS Group raised CGI Group to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CGI Group
CGI Group Stock Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CGI Group
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.