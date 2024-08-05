CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Increased to C$132.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$121.00 to C$132.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CGI from C$166.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins decreased their price target on CGI from C$164.00 to C$162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC downgraded shares of CGI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$165.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$165.25.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
