CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$180.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GIB.A. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of CGI from C$164.00 to C$162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on CGI from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$165.25.

Get CGI alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GIB.A

CGI Stock Performance

About CGI

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$151.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$141.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$146.05. CGI has a 52 week low of C$129.00 and a 52 week high of C$160.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.