Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.33), RTT News reports. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $148.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day moving average is $156.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

