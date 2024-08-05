Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.55%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

