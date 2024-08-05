China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.91.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Jo-Jo Drugstores
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.