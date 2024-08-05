ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) President Acquires $27,250.00 in Stock

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) President Michael J. Burke, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Trading Down 2.3 %

COFS stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,162. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $200.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.69.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,351,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

