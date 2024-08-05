ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) President Acquires $27,250.00 in Stock

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) President Michael J. Burke, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Trading Down 2.3 %
COFS stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,162. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $200.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.69.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services
ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ChoiceOne Financial Services
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Warren Buffett Just Sold Half His Stake in Apple Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.