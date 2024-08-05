Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 70.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $37.09 on Monday. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $639.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

