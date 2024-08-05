Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 49,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

