Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,594 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

