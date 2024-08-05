CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CME stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.83. 2,373,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,911. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.01.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,300. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

