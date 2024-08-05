Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

CGNX stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.23. 844,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,824. Cognex has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cognex by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 1,239.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Cognex by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

