Coin98 Tops One Day Volume of $10.92 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $98.94 million and $10.92 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001501 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001994 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,666,550 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.