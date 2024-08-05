Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.95.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $52.05 on Thursday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.56.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 3,595,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,691,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,548,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Comerica by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comerica by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after purchasing an additional 984,391 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

