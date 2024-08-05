Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. On average, analysts expect Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SID traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,324. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.6%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SID. Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.90 to $2.90 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.