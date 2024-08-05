COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

CMPS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 598,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,448. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 15.23 and a quick ratio of 15.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

