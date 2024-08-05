Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,285 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,649,000 after purchasing an additional 178,672 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,189,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 460,895 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,419,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 897,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 884,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after buying an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SA traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 359,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,570. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $16.98.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

