Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 1,271 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 216,391 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 29,101 shares during the period. Envision Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 144,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter.

BSMW stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.79. 7,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,943. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0732 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

