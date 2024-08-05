Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 297 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vista Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 4,205.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vista Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vista Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VIST traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.83. 524,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,152. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.91. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VIST

About Vista Energy

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.