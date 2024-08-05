Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 16.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

