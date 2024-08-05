Contrasting Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) & Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.7% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and Grown Rogue International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 1 1 3.50 Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Arcadia Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.88%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences -129.74% -84.27% -55.17% Grown Rogue International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Grown Rogue International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $5.33 million 0.68 -$13.98 million ($5.16) -0.52 Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 5.35 -$130,000.00 $0.01 60.00

Grown Rogue International has higher revenue and earnings than Arcadia Biosciences. Arcadia Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grown Rogue International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats Arcadia Biosciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through direct-to-retail delivery and third-party delivery, wholesalers, and processors. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

