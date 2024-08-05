CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance
Shares of CVU stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter.
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.
