Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 108,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 141,542 shares.The stock last traded at $17.26 and had previously closed at $18.06.

CCAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.31 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 53.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $1,254,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $843,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

