Critical Analysis: Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) versus Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) and Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centerra Gold and Osisko Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.09 billion 1.30 -$81.28 million $0.27 24.74 Osisko Mining N/A N/A $165.48 million $0.42 5.45

Analyst Recommendations

Osisko Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerra Gold. Osisko Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Centerra Gold and Osisko Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 2 4 0 2.67 Osisko Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centerra Gold currently has a consensus price target of $9.80, indicating a potential upside of 46.71%. Osisko Mining has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.84%. Given Osisko Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Osisko Mining is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Osisko Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold 10.68% 10.77% 8.08% Osisko Mining N/A -1.01% -0.82%

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Osisko Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Osisko Mining

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

