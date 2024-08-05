Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Lowered to $164.00 at Barclays

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $169.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.09.

Get Crocs alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crocs

Crocs Stock Down 1.5 %

CROX stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,994. Crocs has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.68.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,184,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $801,346,000 after purchasing an additional 76,460 shares during the last quarter. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,190,000 after acquiring an additional 919,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $72,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 245,240 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.