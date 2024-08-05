Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Trading Down 18.6 %

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.47. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.