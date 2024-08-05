DA Davidson Boosts Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target to $140.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Shares of NYSE MOD traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.39. 756,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.58. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $123.92. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $661.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,909,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,099,000 after buying an additional 838,460 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,414,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,425,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,726,000 after purchasing an additional 411,946 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $22,600,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 281,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 208,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

