Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Sells $1,097,876.00 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,501,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Danaher Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $276.75 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $199.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.12.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

