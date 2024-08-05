DATA Communications Management (DCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.08). DATA Communications Management had a negative return on equity of 42.31% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of C$129.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.70 million.

DATA Communications Management Stock Performance

DATA Communications Management stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,163. DATA Communications Management has a 52 week low of C$2.42 and a 52 week high of C$3.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 708.44.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

