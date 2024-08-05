Davis Capital Management Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $548.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,651. The stock has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $561.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.77.

Get Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.