Davis Capital Management Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $13.43 on Friday, reaching $534.05. 805,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,999. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.43.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

