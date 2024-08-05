Davis Capital Management Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Davis Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.7% of Davis Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $5.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,744,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,056. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.99. The company has a market capitalization of $394.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

