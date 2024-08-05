Davis Capital Management Purchases 946 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Davis Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 426.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

IYJ stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.26. The company had a trading volume of 97,043 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.13.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

