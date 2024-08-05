Devon Energy (DVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Devon Energy to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $42.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

