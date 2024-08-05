Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.17

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.17 and last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 40214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

Several research firms have commented on DGII. StockNews.com raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 687.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Digi International by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

