Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Trust Co of the South’s 3rd Largest Position

Trust Co of the South lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trust Co of the South owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $36,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,995. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

