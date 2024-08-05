Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Acquired by ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.46. 292,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,607. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

